trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2693570
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Analysis of 'Leave Politics' in Muslim Appeasement

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 11:38 PM IST
It is believed that a society that is united moves forward equally on the path of development. But the Bihar government has released such a calendar regarding children's holidays on which controversy has started. This is controversial because this calendar of the Nitish government teaches children that they are not students but Hindu, Muslim, and Sikh.
Follow Us

All Videos

DNA: Mysterious Virus -- Is China hiding something again?
Play Icon10:50
DNA: Mysterious Virus -- Is China hiding something again?
'CAA law of country...'says Amit Shah
Play Icon4:22
'CAA law of country...'says Amit Shah
Hostage of Champions Trophy 2025 may be taken away from Pakistan
Play Icon2:20
Hostage of Champions Trophy 2025 may be taken away from Pakistan
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: Inside Story - How rat miners rescued 41 workers?
Play Icon8:16
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: Inside Story - How rat miners rescued 41 workers?
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: 41 Workers Rescued, PM Calls It
Play Icon47:0
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: 41 Workers Rescued, PM Calls It "Matter Of Great Satisfaction"

Trending Videos

DNA: Mysterious Virus -- Is China hiding something again?
play icon10:50
DNA: Mysterious Virus -- Is China hiding something again?
'CAA law of country...'says Amit Shah
play icon4:22
'CAA law of country...'says Amit Shah
Hostage of Champions Trophy 2025 may be taken away from Pakistan
play icon2:20
Hostage of Champions Trophy 2025 may be taken away from Pakistan
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: Inside Story - How rat miners rescued 41 workers?
play icon8:16
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: Inside Story - How rat miners rescued 41 workers?
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: 41 Workers Rescued, PM Calls It
play icon47:0
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: 41 Workers Rescued, PM Calls It "Matter Of Great Satisfaction"
DNA Video,Bihar Politics,Hindu Holiday Calendar,Muslim Appeasement Politics,Nitish Kumar,explained in hindi,Zee News,Zee News video,Lok Sabha Election 2023,