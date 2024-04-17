Advertisement
DNA: Analysis of Mamata Banerjee's riot politics!

Sonam|Updated: Apr 17, 2024, 01:56 AM IST
We will fact check the verbal riots of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. In her election campaign, Mamata Banerjee is repeatedly showing fear to Muslims that there may be riots in Bengal on Ram Navami. The question is whether this fear of riots in Bengal on Ram Navami is real or political. The answer to this question is hidden in the statements of Mamata Banerjee. Which we will analyze today.

