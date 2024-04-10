Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Analysis of Power of 'Touch'

Sonam|Updated: Apr 10, 2024, 11:10 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
In India, today's youth may reject the tradition of taking blessings by touching the feet of their parents and Gurus, calling it an old custom, but scientists from Germany and Netherlands have released a research on touch, which has given a lot of importance to the science of touch that made the ancient Indian tradition superior. Scientists from Germany and the Netherlands studied 137 researches related to touching, hugging, patting the back or caressing the head. This study revealed that good touch relieves people's stress, pain and depression.

All Videos

DNA: Tejashwi Yadav reacts to BJP's attacks over 'fish' video
Play Icon06:28
DNA: Tejashwi Yadav reacts to BJP's attacks over 'fish' video
DNA: Shocking report of AIIMS on children's diapers
Play Icon05:26
DNA: Shocking report of AIIMS on children's diapers
Rajneeti: BJP attacks Tejashwi Yadav Over Fish Meal Video
Play Icon17:43
Rajneeti: BJP attacks Tejashwi Yadav Over Fish Meal Video
Taal Thok Ke: Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand Resigns
Play Icon35:50
Taal Thok Ke: Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand Resigns
Man Jumps Into Deep Well, Trusts Shiva, Earns Blessings From Mahakal - Video Goes Viral
Play Icon00:15
Man Jumps Into Deep Well, Trusts Shiva, Earns Blessings From Mahakal - Video Goes Viral

Trending Videos

DNA: Tejashwi Yadav reacts to BJP's attacks over 'fish' video
play icon6:28
DNA: Tejashwi Yadav reacts to BJP's attacks over 'fish' video
DNA: Shocking report of AIIMS on children's diapers
play icon5:26
DNA: Shocking report of AIIMS on children's diapers
Rajneeti: BJP attacks Tejashwi Yadav Over Fish Meal Video
play icon17:43
Rajneeti: BJP attacks Tejashwi Yadav Over Fish Meal Video
Taal Thok Ke: Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand Resigns
play icon35:50
Taal Thok Ke: Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand Resigns
Man Jumps Into Deep Well, Trusts Shiva, Earns Blessings From Mahakal - Video Goes Viral
play icon0:15
Man Jumps Into Deep Well, Trusts Shiva, Earns Blessings From Mahakal - Video Goes Viral