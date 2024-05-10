Advertisement
DNA: Analysis of Supreme Court's decision on Kejriwal

Sonam|Updated: May 10, 2024, 11:48 PM IST
Arvind Kejriwal has got 22 days interim bail from the Supreme Court and he has also come out of jail. The Supreme Court has said that on June 2, he will have to surrender under any circumstances. The Supreme Court has granted him bail only for election campaigning and not to discharge the rights and duties of the post of Chief Minister.

