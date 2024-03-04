trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2727452
DNA: Analysis of the inhumanity of Blue Sapphire Mall

Sonam|Updated: Mar 04, 2024, 11:24 PM IST
Zee News is running a special campaign since yesterday afternoon. We are raising questions on the negligence in a mall in Greater Noida, due to which two people died. On Sunday afternoon, an iron structure above the lift in Blue Sapphire Mall in Greater Noida collapsed and fell, crushing two innocent people to death. The iron structure was held with the help of some screws. During our reporting, we came to know about the negligence and inhuman actions of the mall administration.

