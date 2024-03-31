Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA analysis on country's highest honor

Sonam|Updated: Mar 31, 2024, 01:06 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
DNA: President Draupadi Murmu on Saturday (30 March) honored 4 personalities of the country with Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award. These include former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, P.V. Narasimha Rao, agricultural scientist Dr MS Swaminathan and former Chief Minister of Bihar Karpoori Thakur.

All Videos

exclusive interview of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
Play Icon53:13
exclusive interview of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
Now who will handle Mukhtar Ansari's gang?
Play Icon06:09
Now who will handle Mukhtar Ansari's gang?
Pashupati Paras met PM Modi
Play Icon01:19
Pashupati Paras met PM Modi
Who calls Mukhtar Ansari the Messiah?
Play Icon45:23
Who calls Mukhtar Ansari the Messiah?
Kalpana Soren met Sunita Kejriwal
Play Icon02:37
Kalpana Soren met Sunita Kejriwal

Trending Videos

exclusive interview of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
play icon53:13
exclusive interview of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
Now who will handle Mukhtar Ansari's gang?
play icon6:9
Now who will handle Mukhtar Ansari's gang?
Pashupati Paras met PM Modi
play icon1:19
Pashupati Paras met PM Modi
Who calls Mukhtar Ansari the Messiah?
play icon45:23
Who calls Mukhtar Ansari the Messiah?
Kalpana Soren met Sunita Kejriwal
play icon2:37
Kalpana Soren met Sunita Kejriwal