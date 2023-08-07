trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2646050
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Anti-India agenda... China's propaganda

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 11:08 PM IST
About 2 years ago, ED i.e. Enforcement Directorate had detected a news portal named News click in a case of money laundering. In the investigation, it was revealed that this news portal, taking money from China, is running their agenda in the country. In the investigation, it was found that a person associated with this news portal was also related to Bhima Koregaon violence. At that time, the opposition of the country had termed the action of ED as dictatorship, but today an American newspaper The New York Times has made a big disclosure about it. Today we will tell you about this revelation, apart from that we will also tell the reason for the aggressive attitude of BJP on the connection between China and Congress.

All Videos

DNA: Amit Shah's strong reply to I.N.D.I.A on Delhi Service Bill in Rajya Sabha
play icon11:29
DNA: Amit Shah's strong reply to I.N.D.I.A on Delhi Service Bill in Rajya Sabha
Abhishek Bachchan Spotted Promoting His Upcoming Movie 'Ghoomer'
play icon0:31
Abhishek Bachchan Spotted Promoting His Upcoming Movie 'Ghoomer'
Baat Pate Ki: 400 kg lock, 30 kg key... Special lock made for Ram Mandir!
play icon35:50
Baat Pate Ki: 400 kg lock, 30 kg key... Special lock made for Ram Mandir!
Kasam Samvidhaan Ki: BJP has to refrain from Manipur and Nuh violence- Congress spokesperson
play icon9:39
Kasam Samvidhaan Ki: BJP has to refrain from Manipur and Nuh violence- Congress spokesperson
Delhi Service Bill passed in Rajya Sabha
play icon2:8
Delhi Service Bill passed in Rajya Sabha

Trending Videos

DNA: Amit Shah's strong reply to I.N.D.I.A on Delhi Service Bill in Rajya Sabha
play icon11:29
DNA: Amit Shah's strong reply to I.N.D.I.A on Delhi Service Bill in Rajya Sabha
Abhishek Bachchan Spotted Promoting His Upcoming Movie 'Ghoomer'
play icon0:31
Abhishek Bachchan Spotted Promoting His Upcoming Movie 'Ghoomer'
Baat Pate Ki: 400 kg lock, 30 kg key... Special lock made for Ram Mandir!
play icon35:50
Baat Pate Ki: 400 kg lock, 30 kg key... Special lock made for Ram Mandir!
Kasam Samvidhaan Ki: BJP has to refrain from Manipur and Nuh violence- Congress spokesperson
play icon9:39
Kasam Samvidhaan Ki: BJP has to refrain from Manipur and Nuh violence- Congress spokesperson
Delhi Service Bill passed in Rajya Sabha
play icon2:8
Delhi Service Bill passed in Rajya Sabha
rahul gandhi parliament,rahul gandhi in parliament,rahul gandhi in parliament live,Parliament session,monsoon parliament session,rahul gandhi in varanasi,rahul gandhi latest video,Rahul Gandhi live,rahul gandhi latest speech,parliament session live,rahul gandhi latest news,parliament session today,Rahul Gandhi defamation case,rahul gandhi mp status,Rahul Gandhi speech,Parliament monsoon session,rahul gandhi bhashan,Rahul gandhi news,