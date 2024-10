videoDetails

DNA: Are Congress leaders provoking Muslims?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 27, 2024, 02:34 AM IST

There is no dearth of such leaders in our country who are dividing the country and dividing the society. Senior Congress leader Rashid Alvi is standing in support of illegal mosques and warning that if mosques are demolished, there will be a civil war in India...