DNA: Army rejects Rahul Gandhi's claim on Agniveer

Sonam | Updated: Jul 05, 2024, 02:04 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi Agniveer Controversy Update: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi had made a big allegation in the Lok Sabha that Agniveer is just a 'use and throw labour' for the government. Rahul Gandhi had alleged that after the martyrdom of Agniveers, their families do not get anything from the government. When Rahul made allegations twice back-to-back, the Indian Army itself issued a statement. The Army said, Indian Army salutes the supreme sacrifice of Agniveer Ajay Kumar. Rs 98.39 lakh has already been paid to his family.