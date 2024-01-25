trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2714108
DNA: 'ASI survey found parts of temple in Varanasi mosque', says Hindu side Lawyer

|Updated: Jan 25, 2024, 10:56 PM IST
DNA: Gyanvapi's report has been handed over to the Hindu side. Hindu side's lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain has claimed that there are shocking revelations in the report. Vishnu Shankar Jain says that according to the report, the existing building stood on the pillars of the temple. Vishnu Shankar Jain also told that 32 evidences of the existence of a temple have been found. Let us tell you that this report has been given to both the parties.

