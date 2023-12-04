trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2695117
DNA: Assembly Election Results 2023: What's BJP win in 3 states mean for 2024?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 12:10 AM IST
Thanking the people for this spectacular victory of the party, PM Narendra Modi said that work for the poor and development will continue in future also. PM Modi wrote in his tweet, Salute to the people! The election results of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh show that the people of India have faith only in the politics of good governance and development.
DNA: Assembly Election Results 2023: Why Congress Lost 3 States?
DNA: Assembly Election Results 2023: Why Congress Lost 3 States?
DNA: Rajasthan Election Result 2023: This is how Modi wiped out Gehlot!
DNA: Rajasthan Election Result 2023: This is how Modi wiped out Gehlot!
DNA: Assembly Election Result 2023: Modi means 'guarantee of victory' in elections!
DNA: Assembly Election Result 2023: Modi means 'guarantee of victory' in elections!
DNA: Rajasthan Election Result 2023-- Congress surrender before 2024?
DNA: Rajasthan Election Result 2023-- Congress surrender before 2024?
DNA: Assembly Election Result 2023-- Modi speaks on '2024 plan'
DNA: Assembly Election Result 2023-- Modi speaks on '2024 plan'

