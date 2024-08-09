Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2776346
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Bangladesh Crisis - Why Rahul Gandhi avoid mentioning Hindus?

Sonam|Updated: Aug 09, 2024, 10:28 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
DNA:Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Mohammad Yunus on the formation of the interim government. In a 55-word tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Mohammad Yunus on his new responsibilities. Along with restoring peace, he expressed concern about the safety of other minority communities besides Hindus. But when the country's opposition leader Rahul Gandhi also congratulated Mohammad Yunus, there was no mention of atrocities on Hindus or violence against minorities in his 29-word tweet. Nor did he write anything about ensuring their safety.

All Videos

Rajneeti: Pandit Dhirendra Krishana Shastri Big Appeal For Bangladeshi Hindus
Play Icon43:16
Rajneeti: Pandit Dhirendra Krishana Shastri Big Appeal For Bangladeshi Hindus
Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over Manish Sisodia Bail
Play Icon44:23
Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over Manish Sisodia Bail
Watch Exclusive Report on Bijamandal Sun Temple Controversy
Play Icon20:29
Watch Exclusive Report on Bijamandal Sun Temple Controversy
Luana Alonso expelled from Olympics due to her beauty?
Play Icon02:37
Luana Alonso expelled from Olympics due to her beauty?
Watch EXCLUSIVE Conversation with ISIS Terrorist Rizwan Ali's mother
Play Icon07:24
Watch EXCLUSIVE Conversation with ISIS Terrorist Rizwan Ali's mother

Trending Videos

Rajneeti: Pandit Dhirendra Krishana Shastri Big Appeal For Bangladeshi Hindus
play icon43:16
Rajneeti: Pandit Dhirendra Krishana Shastri Big Appeal For Bangladeshi Hindus
Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over Manish Sisodia Bail
play icon44:23
Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over Manish Sisodia Bail
Watch Exclusive Report on Bijamandal Sun Temple Controversy
play icon20:29
Watch Exclusive Report on Bijamandal Sun Temple Controversy
Luana Alonso expelled from Olympics due to her beauty?
play icon2:37
Luana Alonso expelled from Olympics due to her beauty?
Watch EXCLUSIVE Conversation with ISIS Terrorist Rizwan Ali's mother
play icon7:24
Watch EXCLUSIVE Conversation with ISIS Terrorist Rizwan Ali's mother