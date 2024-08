videoDetails

DNA: Bangladesh government deployed tanks against protesting Hindus?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 23, 2024, 12:00 AM IST

Mohammad Yunus, who talks big about protecting Hindus, has deployed the army outside his government residence, Jamuna Bhawan, to avoid questions. When Zee Media correspondent Pramod Sharma met Mohammad Yunus to question him about the atrocities being committed on Hindus, he was surprised to see tanks outside his residence.