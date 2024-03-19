NewsVideos
DNA: Bengaluru shop owner 'attacked' for playing 'Hanuman Chalisa'

Sonam|Updated: Mar 19, 2024, 02:08 AM IST
In Bengaluru, Karnataka, a shopkeeper was beaten up by some Muslim youth because he was listening to Bhajans and Hanuman Chalisa on the speaker in his shop at the time of Azaan. Now it is a matter of investigation whether Hindu families are allowed to listen to Hanuman Chalisa or Bhajans during Azaan in Karnataka or not? Because according to our information, everyone in the country has the fundamental right to follow and worship their religion.

