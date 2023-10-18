trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2677141
DNA: Biden in Israel, how will this affect the war?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 11:32 PM IST
इज़रायल हमास युद्ध के आज 12वें दिन, आपको बता दें कि देर रात गाजा के सिटी हॉस्पिटल में फल बम गिरने से करीब 300 लोगों की मौत हो गई थी, हांलाकी हमास ने दावा किया है कि इस घटना में 500 लोगों की मौत हुई है।
