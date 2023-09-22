trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2665534
DNA: Big initiative from ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam Social Foundation’

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 12:30 AM IST
In childhood, due to financial constraints, Mehboob Malik had to leave studies after 5th class... But then he had decided that what if he could not study himself, he would help the poor children in every possible way in studies... Education Mehboob understands the importance of education very well, that is why today he spends 80 percent of the income from his tea shop in the education of poor children.
