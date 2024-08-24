Advertisement
DNA: Big Revelation on Kolkata Lady Doctor Rape Case

Aug 24, 2024, 12:08 AM IST
DNA: Kolkata Doctor Case: According to the status report submitted by CBI in the Supreme Court, there were not 1 but 2 murders in RGK Medical College on the night of 8th and 9th August. This is surprising but this is the truth. Along with the murder of the junior doctor that night, an attempt was made to close all the ways to get justice for him. That night, evidence was also suppressed to suppress this case. One murder was of the junior doctor, and the other murder was of this case.

