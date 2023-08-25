trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653662
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA Bihar Exam News: 8 lakh candidates for 1.5 lakh posts

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 11:38 PM IST
Today is the second day of BPSC Bihar teacher recruitment exam. 8 lakh candidates appeared for 1.5 lakh posts.
Follow Us

All Videos

DNA Chandrayaan-3 News: Chandrayaan on the moon, the world shocked!
play icon11:58
DNA Chandrayaan-3 News: Chandrayaan on the moon, the world shocked!
DNA Donald TRUMP Arrest News: News of Donald Trump's arrest
play icon7:54
DNA Donald TRUMP Arrest News: News of Donald Trump's arrest
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: UCC...before or after elections?
play icon9:57
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: UCC...before or after elections?
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Shariah Vs Constitution... Controversy?
play icon7:13
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Shariah Vs Constitution... Controversy?
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: VHP spokesperson said - Why was the voice not raised against the clerics who performed Halala?
play icon8:43
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: VHP spokesperson said - Why was the voice not raised against the clerics who performed Halala?

Trending Videos

DNA Chandrayaan-3 News: Chandrayaan on the moon, the world shocked!
play icon11:58
DNA Chandrayaan-3 News: Chandrayaan on the moon, the world shocked!
DNA Donald TRUMP Arrest News: News of Donald Trump's arrest
play icon7:54
DNA Donald TRUMP Arrest News: News of Donald Trump's arrest
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: UCC...before or after elections?
play icon9:57
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: UCC...before or after elections?
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Shariah Vs Constitution... Controversy?
play icon7:13
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Shariah Vs Constitution... Controversy?
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: VHP spokesperson said - Why was the voice not raised against the clerics who performed Halala?
play icon8:43
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: VHP spokesperson said - Why was the voice not raised against the clerics who performed Halala?
bihar teacher vacancy 2023,bihar teacher vacancy passing marks,bihar teacher vacancy update,bihar teacher exam 2023,bihar teacher vacancy 2023 result,bihar teacher bharti exam analysis,bihar tre teacher exam 2023,bihar teacher 7th phase latest news,bpsc teacher exam date,bpsc teacher,bpsc teacher syllabus,bihar teacher exam 2023 admit card,bpsc teacher syllabus in hindi,bpsc teacher previous year question,