DNA: Bihar Students Assaulted in Bengal: A Case of Regional Discrimination

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 27, 2024, 02:38 AM IST

In a disturbing incident, two Bihar students staying at a hotel in Bengal were assaulted by a group of men who questioned their identity. The students were beaten up solely for being from Bihar, raising concerns about increasing regional discrimination in Bengal. This incident has ignited a debate on whether Biharis are being deliberately targeted in the state. Are we witnessing a rise in regional hostility?