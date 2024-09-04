videoDetails

DNA: BJP bets on Kashmiri Pandits on Habba Kadal seat in Jammu Kashmir Elections

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 04, 2024, 11:36 PM IST

Elections are being held in Kashmir after 10 years and an interesting seat in these elections is Srinagar's Habba Kadal. Where BJP, which claims to create a new Kashmir by removing 370, has fielded a Kashmiri Pandit in the election. BJP has given ticket to a Kashmiri Pandit in Kashmir. Meanwhile, after forming an alliance with National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir, Rahul Gandhi reached for the first public meeting today. Rahul's rallies were held in Ramban of Jammu and Anantnag of Kashmir. And in both the places, the agenda of Rahul Gandhi's speeches was full statehood.