DNA: BJP MP hosts 'Alcohol party'!

Sonam | Updated: Jul 09, 2024, 02:12 AM IST

In Karnataka, a BJP MP, in celebration of winning the elections, set up a store of liquor for the voters. The entire management of the MP's liquor party was handled by the Karnataka Police itself. Under the supervision of top police officers, the police personnel were ensuring that there was no mis-management.