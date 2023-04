videoDetails

DNA: BJP national president JP Nadda hoisted flag at party headquarter

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 12:59 AM IST

Today was the 44th foundation day of Bharatiya Janata Party. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has addressed BJP workers on this occasion. BJP national president JP Nadda hoisted the flag at the party headquarters and started wall writing.