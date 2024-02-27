trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2725635
DNA: BJP stuns Congress in Himachal Pradesh

|Updated: Feb 27, 2024, 11:34 PM IST
DNA: Huge upheaval has been seen in the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Sabha elections. BJP claims that its candidate Harsh Mahajan has won. Congress's Abhishek Manu Singhvi has been defeated in this election. However, both the candidates got 34-34 votes. BJP has claimed victory through toss. At the same time, BJP workers are celebrating in Himachal. At the same time, after the results of Rajya Sabha elections, Congress held a press conference. In which CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and Abhishek Manu Singhvi were also present

