NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: BJP's 'clean sweep' in Municipal Corporation

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 13, 2023, 11:52 PM IST
BJP has won the elections in Uttar Pradesh. The BJP has won all the 17 seats in the UP civic elections.

All Videos

Dhirendra Shastri reaches Bihar
5:35
Dhirendra Shastri reaches Bihar
VVIP guests arrive at Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement
2:9
VVIP guests arrive at Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: How much challenge to 'Brand Modi' in 2024?
43:11
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: How much challenge to 'Brand Modi' in 2024?
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
25:14
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA: Analysis of BJP's defeat in Karnataka... Distance from these issues... became the reason for the defeat
14:6
DNA: Analysis of BJP's defeat in Karnataka... Distance from these issues... became the reason for the defeat

Trending Videos

5:35
Dhirendra Shastri reaches Bihar
2:9
VVIP guests arrive at Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement
43:11
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: How much challenge to 'Brand Modi' in 2024?
25:14
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
14:6
DNA: Analysis of BJP's defeat in Karnataka... Distance from these issues... became the reason for the defeat
up nikay chunav result 2023,Election results live,up election result,up nikay chunav 2023,up nikay chuanv results,nikay chunav results,Election Results,up nikay chunav 2023 result live,up nagar nikay chunav,nagar nikay chunav,up nikay chunav live,up nagar nikay chunav 2023,up nikay chunav news,up nikay chunav update,up chunav results,up nikay chunav 2023 live,up nikay chunav updates,UP news,up latest news,BJP,Samajwadi Party,CM Yogi,Akhilesh Yadav,