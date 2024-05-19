videoDetails

DNA: Brutal heat scorches northwest India

Sonam | Updated: May 19, 2024, 03:02 AM IST

This year the country is experiencing severe heat, the situation is such that in many parts of the country the temperature has crossed 45 degrees. On Friday, this year's record temperature of 47.4 degrees was recorded in Delhi. And Najafgarh of Delhi became the hottest area in the country. Similar situation exists in many states of the country. Now June is about to come in which the heat is expected to increase further. Experts are expressing apprehensions that the temperature in the already scorching cities may go above 50 degrees. And it can be up to 55 degrees also.