DNA: Bulldozer Action in Uttar Pradesh!

Sonam | Updated: Jun 27, 2024, 01:12 AM IST

After seeing Yogi's bulldozer action, this revolutionary thinking has awakened among the people. People have become self-reliant to remove encroachment. On one hand, in Uttar Pradesh, Yogi's bulldozer is hammering the encroachment thinking... and on the other hand, Yogi's police... is engaged in the mission of removing VIP culture from people's minds and removing hooters from vehicles.