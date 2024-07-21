videoDetails

DNA: By-election on 10 seats, Watch Zeenia's biggest survey

DNA: Dates for Uttar Pradesh assembly by-elections have not been announced.. alliance seats have not been announced.. candidates are being discussed.. but everyone wants to know what is going to happen.. so today we are going to tell you the AI ​​opinion poll of all 10 assembly seats. You know our AI anchor ZEENIA.. the same ZEENIA who gave you accurate exit polls amidst the race to run numbers in exit polls before the results of the Lok Sabha elections.. when there was noise of 400 plus.. ZEENIA told you that NDA will be between 295 to 305.. the results came and NDA won 292 seats.. so we won your trust.. so now see the trend of by-elections on 10 assembly seats of UP from ZEENIA.