DNA: Campaign to save rare herbs

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 11:12 PM IST
Watch today's positive news in DNA. An elderly farmer from Bihar has prepared such a nursery where there is a treasure of rare herbs.
