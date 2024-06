videoDetails

DNA: Case Against People For Vandalising Owaisi's Delhi Residence

Sonam | Updated: Jun 29, 2024, 03:04 AM IST

Some miscreants blackened the name plate of AIMIM MP Owaisi. There was an uproar in the house of Asaduddin Owaisi located at 34 Ashok Road. The strings of which are linked to Owaisi's statement on Jai Palestine slogan. After all, how did it become costly for Bhaijaan to say Jai Palestine? What is the whole matter and what does Owaisi have to say on this? See in this report.