DNA: CBI recovers arms, ammunition in Sandeshkhali

Sonam|Updated: Apr 27, 2024, 02:10 AM IST
Along with the second phase of voting, election campaigning for the third phase also took place today. Today, in the second phase of voting, a large quantity of weapons and bombs have been recovered in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal. The country's most elite force NSG had to be fielded to raid the entire area. This is the first time that NSG has had to be deployed to prevent violence and recover weapons in any area during elections.

