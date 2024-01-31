trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2716292
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Champai Soren to become CM as Hemant Soren resignation

|Updated: Jan 31, 2024, 11:50 PM IST
Follow Us
DNA: Biggest upheaval took place in the politics of Jharkhand. Champai Soren will be the next Chief Minister of Jharkhand. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha has taken this step after the decision of resignation of current Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Champai is said to be a close relative of Hemant Soren. Champai was holding the responsibility of cabinet minister in the current government.

All Videos

Gyanvapi Case Latest Update: 'This decision has come from the court...', says Ashutosh Vyas
Play Icon1:55
Gyanvapi Case Latest Update: 'This decision has come from the court...', says Ashutosh Vyas
Taal Thok Ke: Budget 2024: PM Modi Warns Opposition
Play Icon39:47
Taal Thok Ke: Budget 2024: PM Modi Warns Opposition
Gyanvapi Case: 'Big win for Hindu side', says Vishnu Shankar Jain
Play Icon4:39
Gyanvapi Case: 'Big win for Hindu side', says Vishnu Shankar Jain
Minibuses Enter Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's Residence in Ranchi
Play Icon0:27
 Minibuses Enter Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's Residence in Ranchi
INA Market Gets a Soaking on Rainy Day in Delhi
Play Icon0:44
INA Market Gets a Soaking on Rainy Day in Delhi

Trending Videos

Gyanvapi Case Latest Update: 'This decision has come from the court...', says Ashutosh Vyas
play icon1:55
Gyanvapi Case Latest Update: 'This decision has come from the court...', says Ashutosh Vyas
Taal Thok Ke: Budget 2024: PM Modi Warns Opposition
play icon39:47
Taal Thok Ke: Budget 2024: PM Modi Warns Opposition
Gyanvapi Case: 'Big win for Hindu side', says Vishnu Shankar Jain
play icon4:39
Gyanvapi Case: 'Big win for Hindu side', says Vishnu Shankar Jain
Minibuses Enter Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's Residence in Ranchi
play icon0:27
Minibuses Enter Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's Residence in Ranchi
INA Market Gets a Soaking on Rainy Day in Delhi
play icon0:44
INA Market Gets a Soaking on Rainy Day in Delhi