DNA Chandrayaan-3 News: Chandrayaan on the moon, the world shocked!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 11:40 PM IST
India made history as the first country to land near the south pole of the Moon with its Chandrayaan-3 lander on Aug. 23, 2023. This also makes it the first country to land on the Moon since China in 2020. India is one of several countries — including the US with its Artemis program — endeavoring to land on the Moon. The south pole of the Moon is of articular interest, as its surface, marked by craters, trenches and pockets of ancient ice, hasn’t been visited until now.
