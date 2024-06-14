videoDetails

DNA: China-Pakistan's plan to terrorise Kashmir!

Sonam | Updated: Jun 14, 2024, 12:20 AM IST

There have been 4 terrorist attacks in Jammu within 4 days. Pakistan and its favorite terrorist organizations have carried out these attacks. It has become clear that Pakistan is directly behind these terrorist attacks. We are going to tell you an exclusive chronology related to the recent terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. The terrorists had received the order to attack from Pakistan, and Pakistan got the courage to attack from China.