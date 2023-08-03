trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2643855
DNA: China's capital drowned, water all around

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 12:10 AM IST
Now the pictures that I am going to show you are from India's neighboring country China. China is currently facing severe floods. China's capital Beijing is submerged in floods. It is raining in China for 4 consecutive days. Flood water has filled many railway stations in China. The roads are full of water. People's houses have also been filled with water. Flood has put a break on the speed of trains. In many places the flood is so severe that houses and vehicles were washed away. Even a powerful country like China has become helpless in front of this devastating flood.

