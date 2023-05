videoDetails

DNA: Clash between Delhi Police and wrestlers!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 04, 2023, 11:50 PM IST

There was a clash between the Delhi Police and the wrestlers who were protesting late last night. The reason for this clash is the folding bed. In fact, the mattresses of the wrestlers had become wet due to the rain. After which folding beds came in the car. Due to this, a clash started between the wrestlers and the police.