DNA: Clash over Manipur violence...no-confidence motion

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 09, 2023, 12:50 AM IST
From today, the debate on the no-confidence motion will go on in the Parliament for the next three days. On the issue of Manipur, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi tabled the no-confidence motion in Parliament today. He had earlier handed over the notice of no-confidence motion to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha on 26th July. Initiating the debate on the no-confidence motion today, Gaurav Gogoi gave a speech for about 35 minutes. In this, not only Manipur, he also raised issues like the country's security policy, China and drugs.

