DNA: CM Mamata Faces Backlash Over Minister’s Controversial Remarks on Lady Doctors

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 20, 2024, 02:40 AM IST

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is facing severe criticism after a controversial remark by her own minister, Swapan Debnath. Amid ongoing protests against a rape-murder case at RGK Hospital, Debnath accused female protesters of drinking alcohol at night outside the hospital. His comments have sparked outrage, further complicating Mamata’s efforts to quell the protests. The CM is now struggling to contain the fallout within her own government.