DNA: CM Mamata threatens amid 'Bengal Bandh' violence

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 29, 2024, 12:06 AM IST

When Mamata Banerjee was in opposition, she was very much interested in anti-protests. She used to call it the voice of the people. She used to sit on hunger strike on many issues. TMC leaders and workers used to be ready to die in support of Mamata's strike. This was the period when the Left parties were in power in West Bengal and Mamata Banerjee was in the opposition.