DNA: Coaching setters in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar, ZERO in fire safety

|Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 11:38 PM IST
DNA checked fire safety of 5000 coaching centers in Mukherjee Nagar, Delhi, in which ZERO coaching centers have been found in fire safety. There is a danger to the lives of students studying in these, a video of a fire in a coaching center in Mukherjee Nagar, Delhi, is going viral on social media, in which children are getting down from the rope to save their lives. At the same time, in this video, some children fell down in a hurry to get down.

