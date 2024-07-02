Advertisement
DNA: Complete analysis of Rahul's 'Hindu' speech

Sonam|Updated: Jul 02, 2024, 01:46 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi Lok Sabha: Parliament Session: As the leader of opposition in Parliament, Rahul Gandhi started his speech with this fearless posture. Rahul Gandhi was replying to the discussion on the President's address in the Lok Sabha. What was there in Rahul's speech that every minister and even the Prime Minister Modi had to interrupt him? He started talking from the Constitution and described Modi as intimidating. When he came to Hindu religion, he was accused of calling all Hindus violent.

