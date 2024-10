videoDetails

DNA: Complete report on Lawrence Bishnoi's network

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 20, 2024, 02:36 AM IST

Salman's security has become super tight... when Lawrence Bishnoi is in jail... then why so much fear? Why such heavy security arrangements for Salman Khan... the answer to this is Lawrence Bishnoi's partner in crime.. Lawrence may be in Sabarmati jail but his partner is out of jail.. who commits every crime on Lawrence's command. The biggest name in Lawrence's crime team is Goldie Brar... his real name is Satwinder Jeet Singh