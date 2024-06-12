Advertisement
DNA: 'Concrete evidence' of rigging in NEET on Zee News

Sonam|Updated: Jun 12, 2024, 03:06 AM IST
Since 4th June, NEET results have come and evidence of rigging has been found in the results. Since then Zee News is demanding answers from NTA. But instead of answering NTA is making excuses. But now NTA will have to answer. Because this time the question has been asked directly by the Supreme Court. On the complaint of paper leak and rigging in NEET exam, Supreme Court told NTA - It is not so simple that whatever you have done is clean.

