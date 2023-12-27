trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2703139
DNA: Controversy Erupts Over Swami Prasad Maurya's Remark on Hinduism

|Updated: Dec 27, 2023, 01:02 AM IST
Swami Prasad Maurya does politics of Dalits and backward people. However, if you ask them, they will talk about taking everyone along. But he has the art of giving different types of addresses on different platforms. One such meeting was taking place at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, where 'Bahujan Samaj Rights Conference' was taking place. In this, Swami Prasad Maurya showed the Bahujan community the fear of ending reservation and called Hindu religion a fraud. Swami Prasad Maurya, who is vocal in caste politics, has given many statements against Hindu religion in the past too, but this time he has revealed his political agenda by calling Hindu religion itself a betrayal.

‘India could meet same fate as Gaza and Palestine...' says Farooq Abdullah.
‘India could meet same fate as Gaza and Palestine...' says Farooq Abdullah.
Swami Prasad Maurya's remark on hinduism despite Akhilesh warning
Swami Prasad Maurya's remark on hinduism despite Akhilesh warning
Terrorist Hafiz Saeed's son Talha Saeed to contest upcoming polls in Pakistan
Terrorist Hafiz Saeed's son Talha Saeed to contest upcoming polls in Pakistan
'They don't have the status to speak against Islam...', says Political analysts in debate
'They don't have the status to speak against Islam...', says Political analysts in debate
Mahant Raju Das huge remarks on Hindu Dharma Controversy
Mahant Raju Das huge remarks on Hindu Dharma Controversy

