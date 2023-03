videoDetails

DNA: Corona virus has come again!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 12:25 AM IST

Corona virus is once again spreading very fast in India. In the last 24 hours, 3016 new cases of corona have come. After 180 days, the maximum number of corona cases have been registered in India. The Central Government and the State Governments have brought out guidelines regarding Corona.