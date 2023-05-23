NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Countdown begins for Rs 2000 notes

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 23, 2023, 11:28 PM IST
The time has come to bid farewell to 'pink' notes. Today in DNA, watch the 'jugaadu technique' to exchange 2000 rupee notes!

All Videos

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Anti-Modi fair...or already played?
42:22
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Anti-Modi fair...or already played?
Pakistan's former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi arrested again
0:25
Pakistan's former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi arrested again
Big news from sources on the inauguration of the new Parliament House
4:26
Big news from sources on the inauguration of the new Parliament House
DNA: When Maharani Gayatri Devi of Jaipur was born in 1919
2:26
DNA: When Maharani Gayatri Devi of Jaipur was born in 1919
Baat Pate Ki: A 'Kashmiri' told Pakistan its status very well!
41:33
Baat Pate Ki: A 'Kashmiri' told Pakistan its status very well!

Trending Videos

42:22
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Anti-Modi fair...or already played?
0:25
Pakistan's former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi arrested again
4:26
Big news from sources on the inauguration of the new Parliament House
2:26
DNA: When Maharani Gayatri Devi of Jaipur was born in 1919
41:33
Baat Pate Ki: A 'Kashmiri' told Pakistan its status very well!
DNA,2000 note ban,rs 2000 note ban,2000 note ban news,Rs 2000 note,2000 rs note,2000 note,2000 rupees note ban,2000 notes ban,2000 note ban latest news,Rs 2000 notes,2000 rs note ban,2000 rupee note ban,2000 notes,2000 currency note,rbi stops printing 2000 notes,rs 2000 notes ban,2000 rupees note,2000 rupee note,rbi to withdraw rs 2000 currency note,2000 note ban date,rbi on rs 2000 currency note,2000 currency notes,rs 2000 note ban news,