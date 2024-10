videoDetails

DNA: Cure for ‘Thook Jihad’ Found?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 16, 2024, 02:12 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath held a meeting where it was decided to bring a law to punish those contaminating food intentionally. The law will penalize offenders with fines and imprisonment. Uttarakhand CM Dhami is also preparing similar action. This report details the government’s steps to tackle this issue head-on.