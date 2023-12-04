trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2695454
DNA: Cyclone Michaung wreaks havoc in Chennai and Tamil nadu

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 11:12 PM IST
It has been raining continuously in Tamil Nadu for the last one week. Flood-like situation has occurred after torrential rains in many areas of Chennai due to Cyclone Michong. The sky is still dark. Speed of the winds is continuously increasing. Due to which trees have been uprooted at many places.
