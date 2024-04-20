Advertisement
DNA: Dangers of Using Counterfeit Airbags

Sonam|Updated: Apr 20, 2024, 11:46 PM IST
Delhi Police has busted two factories manufacturing fake airbags and arrested three accused. Fake airbags include airbags from many big car companies. These include 12 airbags from MG, 13 airbags from BMW... 22 airbags from Citroen... 23 airbags from Nissan, 27 airbags from Renault... 17 airbags from Volkswagen. ... Mahindra's 20 airbags... Toyota's 14 airbags... Tata's 32 airbags are included. Apart from this, fake air bags of many other big car companies have also been recovered.

