trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2700475
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Dawood Ibrahim Dead Or Alive?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 11:24 PM IST
Follow Us
In the last 18 months, about 30 enemies of India were killed one by one in different cities of Pakistan. A terrorist was shot in the middle of the road. At present, nothing can be said with certainty on how solid the news of poisoning of Dawood is. But the way India's enemies have been eliminated in Pakistan in the last few months, there is a possibility that Dawood may also be the target of the same network.

All Videos

Terror in Pakistan regarding most wanted terrorist Dawood Abraham
Play Icon9:0
Terror in Pakistan regarding most wanted terrorist Dawood Abraham
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Black sins will come in front of you again and again, says BJP spokesperson
Play Icon9:5
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Black sins will come in front of you again and again, says BJP spokesperson
DNA: Dawood Ibrahim poisoned in Pakistan?
Play Icon10:41
DNA: Dawood Ibrahim poisoned in Pakistan?
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: What did the Congress spokesperson say after remembering Jaitley?
Play Icon7:25
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: What did the Congress spokesperson say after remembering Jaitley?
Internet Services Down In Pakistan
Play Icon1:28
Internet Services Down In Pakistan

Trending Videos

Terror in Pakistan regarding most wanted terrorist Dawood Abraham
play icon9:0
Terror in Pakistan regarding most wanted terrorist Dawood Abraham
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Black sins will come in front of you again and again, says BJP spokesperson
play icon9:5
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Black sins will come in front of you again and again, says BJP spokesperson
DNA: Dawood Ibrahim poisoned in Pakistan?
play icon10:41
DNA: Dawood Ibrahim poisoned in Pakistan?
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: What did the Congress spokesperson say after remembering Jaitley?
play icon7:25
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: What did the Congress spokesperson say after remembering Jaitley?
Internet Services Down In Pakistan
play icon1:28
Internet Services Down In Pakistan
DNA Video,Dawood Ibrahim Death Updates,india on Dawood Ibrahim,Dawood Ibrahim,dawood ibrahim news,dawood ibrahim latest news,dawood ibrahim hospitalised,Dawood Ibrahim story,dawood ibrahim in pakistan,Don dawood ibrahim,Dawood Ibrahim Poisoned,dawood ibrahim pakistan,dawood ibrahim family,dawood ibrahim karachi,Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim,dawood ibrahim health,dawood ibrahim poison,dawood ibrahim death,dawood ibrahim interview,dawood ibrahim news today,Pakistan,News,