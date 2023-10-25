videoDetails

DNA: Death looms over 23 lakh people of Gaza

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 25, 2023, 11:36 PM IST

Whenever there is a war, there is only devastation, destruction, lives are lost and thousands of families become homeless. The same thing is happening in Gaza after Israel's bombing...where the people of Gaza are being killed indiscriminately...if Israel does not stop the attacks and the necessary help does not reach quickly, then a large number of people will be killed in Gaza. By looking at the situation in Gaza, the pictures there, and the videos coming from there, you will also get an idea of ​​how Hamas's attack on Israel has made the lives of the people of Gaza hell.